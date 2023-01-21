For the drive home in Bryan: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Bryan: Cloudy. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Bryan. It looks like it will be a comf…
Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today.…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Th…
For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bryan. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees…
The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but…
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Mostly clear. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the B…
It will be a warm day in Bryan. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy con…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Toda…
Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …