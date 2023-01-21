 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

Tags

