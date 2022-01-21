 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

