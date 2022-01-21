Bryan's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
