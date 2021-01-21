Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
