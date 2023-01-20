For the drive home in Bryan: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
