This evening in Bryan: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Today's c…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tue…
Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will se…
Today's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bryan today. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. …
This evening in Bryan: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Bryan will be w…
This evening in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts…