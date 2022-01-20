 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

