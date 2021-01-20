Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Cloudy with showers. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.