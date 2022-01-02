This evening in Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Hard Freeze Watch from MON 12:00 AM CST until MON 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
- Updated
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies …
Bryan's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures in Bryan w…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bryan today. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are …
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
On Sunday, Kodiak Island in southern Alaska hit 67 degrees. That's warmer than it was in Southern California that same day.