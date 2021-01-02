 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert