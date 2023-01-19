For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
