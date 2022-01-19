This evening in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bryan area Thursday. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Bryan could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
