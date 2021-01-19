Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 56-degree low is forcasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.