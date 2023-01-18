 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

