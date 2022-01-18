This evening in Bryan: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
