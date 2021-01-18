Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. A 49-degree low is forcasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 69% chance. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.