For the drive home in Bryan: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. A 49-degree low is forcasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 69% chance. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
