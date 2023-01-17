For the drive home in Bryan: Cloudy skies early with thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tomorrow's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
