Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Bryan. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
