Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bryan. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

