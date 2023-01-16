This evening's outlook for Bryan: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Bryan. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Bryan: Cloudy. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Bryan. It looks like it will be a comf…
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Mostly clear. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the B…
It will be a warm day in Bryan. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy con…
Hurricane hunters may be as busy now as during hurricane season. But it's not hurricanes they're flying in, but atmospheric rivers hitting California.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bryan. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today.…
Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Bryan area will see hi…
Today's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun…