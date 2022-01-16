Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.