Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
