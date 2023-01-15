 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: Cloudy. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Bryan. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

