Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Looking ahead, Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
