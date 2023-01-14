 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Mostly clear. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

