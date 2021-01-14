Bryan's evening forecast: Clear. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For the drive home in Bryan: Snow in the evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chan…
For the drive home in Bryan: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rai…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bryan today. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. Today's weath…
This evening in Bryan: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 53 degre…
Temperatures in Bryan will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. T…
Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees t…
This evening in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it t…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Th…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bryan area. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bryan ar…