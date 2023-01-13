Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Hurricane hunters may be as busy now as during hurricane season. But it's not hurricanes they're flying in, but atmospheric rivers hitting California.
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.
