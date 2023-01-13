Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.