Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

