Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: Clear. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.