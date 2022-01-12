 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

