Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

