Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest.