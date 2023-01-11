Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 11, 2023 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
