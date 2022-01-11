 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: Overcast. A few sprinkles possible. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

