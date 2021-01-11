 Skip to main content
Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bryan tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

