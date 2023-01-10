 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Bryan. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

