For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bryan area. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
