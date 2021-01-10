Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: Snow in the evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bryan Monday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.