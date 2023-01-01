This evening's outlook for Bryan: Cloudy skies during the evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Bryan will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 64% chance. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 1, 2023 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Weather stations in a mesonet are closer together and report more frequently than the scale observing networks run by the National Weather Service.
