Bryan's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures in Bryan will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from SAT 9:00 PM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
