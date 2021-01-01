Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.