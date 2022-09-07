Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2022 in Bryan, TX
