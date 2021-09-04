Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2021 in Bryan, TX

 Skip to main content
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will feel even hotter at 103. Today's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

