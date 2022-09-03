Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2022 in Bryan, TX

The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. There is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.