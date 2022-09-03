The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. There is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2022 in Bryan, TX
