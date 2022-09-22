The Bryan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 73 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Though it's a nice idea, artificially cooling ocean surfaces won't do much to stop the destructive power of a hurricane.
This evening's outlook for Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Thursday. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Bryan's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tu…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it wi…
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.