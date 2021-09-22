 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Bryan, TX

The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from WED 10:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

