Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 101. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it …
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 deg…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though…
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 72F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Tempe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in t…
For the drive home in Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a hot day tomorrow.…