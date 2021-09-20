Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 75 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2021 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 72F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall a…
Bryan will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Scattered s…
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it …
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 deg…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though…
- Updated
Strong winds swept through Freeport, Texas, on September 14 as Nicholas pushed through the area, bringing with it heavy rain and storm surge.
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Tempe…
This evening in Bryan: Overcast with showers at times. Low near 70F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predi…