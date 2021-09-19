The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 98. A 72-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2021 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Monday,…
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 72F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall a…
Bryan will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Scattered s…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 deg…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though i…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though…
This evening in Bryan: Clear. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Saturday. Temperatures are project…