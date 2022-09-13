Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Clear. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a very hot day …
Bryan's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead…
This evening in Bryan: Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Friday. Temperatures are …
For the drive home in Bryan: Clear. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Tempera…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of…
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it …
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day…