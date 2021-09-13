 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2021 in Bryan, TX

{{featured_button_text}}

Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tropical Weather Statement is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert