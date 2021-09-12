The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 96. A 73-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2021 in Bryan, TX
