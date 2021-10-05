Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Today's forecast br…
This evening in Bryan: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Ch…
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan …
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of ra…
For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a …
This evening in Bryan: Generally fair. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. T…