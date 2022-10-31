Bryan will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2022 in Bryan, TX
